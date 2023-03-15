Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike School Shoes & Trainers

      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      $160
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG
      Firm-Ground Football Boot
      $350
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Women's Shoes
      $200
      Nike Court Borough Low 2
      Nike Court Borough Low 2 Younger Kids' Shoe
      Nike Court Borough Low 2
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      $70
      Nike Air Max 270
      Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoe
      Nike Air Max 270
      Older Kids' Shoe
      $200
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Men's Shoes
      $200
      Nike Metcon 8
      Nike Metcon 8 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8
      Women's Training Shoes
      $220
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Nike Downshifter 12 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      $120
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $140
      Nike Wearallday
      Nike Wearallday Women's Shoes
      Nike Wearallday
      Women's Shoes
      $120
      Nike Precision 6
      Nike Precision 6 Basketball Shoes
      Nike Precision 6
      Basketball Shoes
      $120
      Nike Air Max 95
      Nike Air Max 95 Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max 95
      Women's Shoes
      $260
      Nike Metcon 8
      Nike Metcon 8 Men's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8
      Men's Training Shoes
      $220
      Nike Air Max 90
      Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max 90
      Women's Shoes
      $210
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      $110
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Nike Star Runner 3 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      $80
      Nike Air Max SC
      Nike Air Max SC Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Max SC
      Women's Shoes
      $130
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $160
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      $170
      Nike Air Huarache
      Nike Air Huarache Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Huarache
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Nike Force 1 LE Younger Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      $120
      Nike Air Force 1
      Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $160
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      $90
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      $110