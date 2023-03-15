Skip to main content
      Nike Air Max 1: set yourself free

      We launched our Nike Air Max 1 trainers back in 1987. Since then, they've set the standard for supportive footwear that gives you the power to move with confidence. When you put on your first pair, you'll understand why they're cult favourites.


      These shoes are packed with clever tech that's built to keep you moving. Think rubber waffle outsoles that add traction and stability and Max Air units that give outstanding joint protection. Plus, lightweight foam midsoles deliver extra cushioning. Stride after stride, mile after mile, your Nike Air Max 1 footwear keeps you comfortable.


      At Nike, we've always believed sportswear should perform brilliantly—and look great. Our latest edition of the Nike Air Max 1 is made with an old-school silhouette and cutout sole that exposes the Max Air unit inside. You'll find textured panels and contrasting print fabrics for a fresh and funky vibe. Bright laces lend a bold pop of colour. With the iconic Nike Swoosh, you know you're ready for whatever adventures the day brings.