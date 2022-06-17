Look like an all-star off the court with the Nike Court Borough Mid 2. The classic high-top design features durable leather for a premium look and feel. Elastic laces and a strap create a secure fit and make it easy to take the shoe on and off.
Free standard delivery on orders over $300.
4.9 Stars
Claire boo - 17 Jun 2022
Love these little trainers and at a great price, my daughter looks so cute in these
SaxonHenry - 12 May 2022
So easy to get on and he seems more comfortable in these than other trainers I’ve purchased.. bought in black too because they’re really good quality
Sophb - 20 Mar 2022
Nice easy Velcro fastening and design