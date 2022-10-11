Skip to main content
      So you're in love with the classic look of the '90s, but you've got a thing for today's fast-paced culture. Meet the Air Max TW. Inspired by the treasured franchise that brought Nike Air cushioning to the world and laid the foundation for the track-to-street aesthetic, its eye-catching design delivers a 1–2 punch of comfort and fashion. Ready to highlight any 'fit, its lightweight upper pairs angular and organic lines to create an entrancing haptic effect. The contrasting colourways make it easy to style. And if you're ready for the next step, the 5 windows underfoot deliver a modern edge to visible Air cushioning.

      How This Was Made

      • This product was responsibly designed utilising recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste. One of our biggest steps on our journey to zero carbon and zero waste is in choosing our materials because they account for more than 70% of any product's footprint. By reusing existing plastics, yarns and textiles, we significantly reduce our emissions. Our goal is to use as many recycled materials as possible without compromising on performance, durability and style.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

