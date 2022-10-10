Half-Marathon Training Plan
The half-marathon is a great race that challenges and celebrates you as a runner and athlete. You'll work on becoming stronger by building endurance with Long Runs and Recovery Runs, and you'll work on developing your speed by taking on a wide variety of fun Speed Runs.
This 14-week half-marathon plan will help you get to the starting line so you can run yourself to the finish line. The goal is to not only get you stronger and faster, but also smarter. We believe that becoming a better athlete involves becoming a better coach.
Congratulations on starting this epic journey!
Get Started With Coach Bennett
You need to celebrate your journey to the starting line, and one of the easiest things to celebrate will be your progression as an athlete.
Chris Bennett Nike Running Global Head Coach
Programme Overview
Here's a sample of what your training will look like for the first two weeks of the plan. Download the plan to see what's in store for the remaining 12 weeks.
14 Weeks To Go
- RECOVERY RUN: 15:00
- SPEED RUN: Intervals/5:00 warm-up/8 x 1:00 intervals at 5K pace/1:00 recovery between intervals
- RECOVERY RUN: 25:00
- SPEED RUN: Fartlek/5:00 warm-up/21:00 Fartlek: Alternate between 1:00 hard running and 2:00 easy running for 21:00
- LONG RUN: 5K/3.1-Mile Run
13 Weeks To Go
- RECOVERY RUN: 15:00
- SPEED RUN: Intervals/5:00 warm-up/1:00 at mile pace/2:00 at 5K pace/3:00 at 10K pace/2:00 at 5K pace/1:00 at mile pace/1:00 recovery between intervals
- RECOVERY RUN: 35:00
- SPEED RUN: Intervals/5:00 warm-up/4 x 1:30 at 5K pace/1 x 1:30 at mile pace/4 x 1:30 at 5K pace/1 x 1:30 at mile pace/45-second recovery after intervals at 5K pace/1:00 recovery after interval at mile pace
- LONG RUN: 6.4K/4 Miles
Let's Go
Excited to train for a half-marathon? Download our training programme and start running today.