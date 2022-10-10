Half-Marathon Training Plan

The half-marathon is a great race that challenges and celebrates you as a runner and athlete. You'll work on becoming stronger by building endurance with Long Runs and Recovery Runs, and you'll work on developing your speed by taking on a wide variety of fun Speed Runs.

This 14-week half-marathon plan will help you get to the starting line so you can run yourself to the finish line. The goal is to not only get you stronger and faster, but also smarter. We believe that becoming a better athlete involves becoming a better coach.

Congratulations on starting this epic journey!

You need to celebrate your journey to the starting line, and one of the easiest things to celebrate will be your progression as an athlete.

Chris Bennett Nike Running Global Head Coach

Learn the Running Workouts

Programme Overview

Here's a sample of what your training will look like for the first two weeks of the plan. Download the plan to see what's in store for the remaining 12 weeks.

14 Weeks To Go

  1. RECOVERY RUN: 15:00 
  2. SPEED RUN: Intervals/5:00 warm-up/8 x 1:00 intervals at 5K pace/1:00 recovery between intervals 
  3. RECOVERY RUN: 25:00 
  4. SPEED RUN: Fartlek/5:00 warm-up/21:00 Fartlek: Alternate between 1:00 hard running and 2:00 easy running for 21:00 
  5. LONG RUN: 5K/3.1-Mile Run 

13 Weeks To Go

  1. RECOVERY RUN: 15:00 
  2. SPEED RUN: Intervals/5:00 warm-up/1:00 at mile pace/2:00 at 5K pace/3:00 at 10K pace/2:00 at 5K pace/1:00 at mile pace/1:00 recovery between intervals
  3. RECOVERY RUN: 35:00 
  4. SPEED RUN: Intervals/5:00 warm-up/4 x 1:30 at 5K pace/1 x 1:30 at mile pace/4 x 1:30 at 5K pace/1 x 1:30 at mile pace/45-second recovery after intervals at 5K pace/1:00 recovery after interval at mile pace 
  5. LONG RUN: 6.4K/4 Miles

Let's Go

Excited to train for a half-marathon? Download our training programme and start running today.

Workouts For Any Level

Nike Run Club

Nike Run Club

In the Nike Run Club App, you can track your runs, set goals, measure your progress and celebrate success. You can also share your journey with a community of runners, compare Challenges and cheer each other on.

Download
Nike Training Club

Nike Training Club

Working with the Nike Training Club App is a great way to reduce the chance of injury. The NTC App has a massive array of workouts for every fitness level, plus the Nike Performance Council's tips on training, nutrition, recovery and sleep.

Download

