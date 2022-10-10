Find Your Fast Chapter 2: Gaining Momentum

With Form, Comes Fast.

During a run, how often do you think about your form? It's easy to let it slip as the run gets more intense, but it could be holding you back. "When you let your form break down, you make the run harder than it needs to be", says Coach Bennett. And while there is no perfect form, he adds, there are things you can do to improve on your own distinct form. "If you're leaning too far forward, you're robbing yourself of knee lift, stride length and ultimately power", Coach says.