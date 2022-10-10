Find Your Fast Chapter 2: Gaining Momentum

Welcome to chapter two of Find Your Fast: A Nike Running Guide, where we look at tips to help you build on what you began in chapter one. When it comes to gaining momentum, we believe there are many kinds of momentum: confidence, consistency, speed and strength are all examples. However you define it, they all come from repetition. Let's explore some suggestions to help you build and maintain a routine.

Love Yourself, Love the Run

There's a myth that running is harder than other sports. And while it is technically an "endurance sport", it doesn't mean running has to be something you suffer through. Listen to your body. If running is becoming miserable, ease up. Let yourself recover by backing off on your intensity or skipping a run. Being a good teammate to yourself is a great way to continue the cycle of positive momentum as you chase after your goals.

"The tendency is to be very hard on yourself", says Nike Run Club Head Coach, Chris Bennett. "But there's probably nothing more hardcore than being kind to yourself, because that's one of the hardest things to do".

Share the Rewards

Running solo has its freedoms, but when you're trying to build consistency, nothing helps like running with another person. "I find that by working together, it elevates our standards and holds us accountable to our goals", says elite runner and coach, Shalane Flanagan. If you haven't found a running buddy yet but could use a voice in your ear to help nudge you along, try the Guided Runs in the Nike Run Club App. Coach Bennett will be happy to help!

Join Shalane Flanagan in the "Run With Shalane" Guided Run in the Nike Run Club App for more insightful advice.

With Form, Comes Fast.

During a run, how often do you think about your form? It's easy to let it slip as the run gets more intense, but it could be holding you back. "When you let your form break down, you make the run harder than it needs to be", says Coach Bennett. And while there is no perfect form, he adds, there are things you can do to improve on your own distinct form. "If you're leaning too far forward, you're robbing yourself of knee lift, stride length and ultimately power", Coach says.

Check out the "Third Run" Guided Run in the Nike Run Club App for additional tips on form, momentum and more.

"I think running pulls out the best in us. I feel the most alive and most like myself when I am running".

– Shalane Flanagan
NYC Marathon Champion, Olympic Silver Medallist, Author, Mother

Your Perfect Running Partner

The Nike Run Club App is the perfect complement to keep you running towards your best. You can track your runs, set goals, measure your progress and celebrate success. You can also share your journey with a community of runners, join challenges and cheer each other on.

Download

Running Guide Chapters