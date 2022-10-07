Buying Guides for Runners

Gear, shoes and accessories designed to help you enjoy running—and to help reduce injury, so you can keep on enjoying it.

The 3 Best Women’s High-Waisted Running Shorts From Nike

Buying Guide

The 3 Best High-Waisted Running Shorts From Nike

Feel secure and comfortable on your next run in these high-waist running shorts from Nike.

The Best Nike Running Shoes for Winter

Buying Guide

The 4 Best Nike Running Shoes for Cold Weather

These tractioned, water-resistant running shoes for winter will keep feet dry and comfy through rain, sleet or snow.

Best Shoes for Long-Distance Running

Buying Guide

What Nike Shoes Are Best for Long-Distance Running?

Picking the best shoes for distance running depends on your preferred fit, the types of runs you do and the running surface.

The Best Nike Running Jackets and Vests

Buying Guide

The Best Nike Running Jackets and Gilets to Wear All Season

These jackets shield runners from the elements without adding bulk. Check out the best Nike running jackets for all types of weather.

The Best Nike Running Gear with a Reflective Design

Buying Guide

The Best Nike Running Gear with a Reflective Design

For dimly lit or dark outdoor runs, gear up with the best Nike running items featuring a reflective design.

The 5 Best Running Gloves You Can Buy at Nike

Buying Guide

The Best Nike Running Gloves

These top running gloves from Nike are designed to keep athletes comfy in chilly weather.

The Best Beginner Nike Running Shoes

Buying Guide

What Are the Best Nike Running Shoes for Beginners?

Nike offers several running shoes for beginners. Hit the trail, track or road with these top picks recommended by experts.

The Best Nike Hiking Shoes

Buying Guide

The Best Nike Shoes to Wear Hiking

Gear up with the best hiking shoes Nike has to offer—from lightweight trail-running shoes to footwear that can withstand just about any type of weather.

The Best Nike Sunglasses for Running

Buying Guide

The Best Nike Sunglasses for Running

Tired of squinting during your runs? Nike running sunglasses are built with tinted lenses, anti-fog technology and adjustable features for better fit and grip.

Nike's 11 Best Gift Ideas for Runners

Buying Guide

11 Gift Ideas for Runners

Shopping for a runner in your life? The best Nike gifts for runners will inspire and motivate—while keeping them geared up for many miles to come.

The Best Camping Outfits for Men and Women

Buying Guide

The Best Nike Gear to Wear Camping

To get the most out of a trip off the grid, discover the right gear to stay warm, dry and protected from the elements.

The Best Nike Running Shoes for Kids

Buying Guide

The Best Nike Running Shoes for Kids

Find a pair of kids' running shoes to keep their feet comfy and supported as they run, jump and play.

What Is Pronation—And What Are the Best Nike Shoes for Flat Feet?

Buying Guide

What Is Pronation—And What Are the Best Nike Running Shoes for Flat Feet?

If you're a runner with flat feet, you may be wondering what that means for your training and which Nike shoes are the best fit. Here's what to know before you lace up.

The Best Nike Running Trousers

Buying Guide

The Best Nike Running Trousers To Try

If body-hugging leggings or tights aren't your thing, try a pair of loose-fitting, lightweight running trousers for your next workout.

8 Nike Gift Ideas for Mother's Day

Buying Guide

8 Nike Gift Ideas for Mother's Day

Find a thoughtful gift for Mum that encourages her to indulge in everyday pleasures, from working out to lounging to showing off her style.

Best Nike Running Hydration Belts and Vests

Buying Guide

How to Hydrate Before a Run

Plus, the best Nike hydration gear to use when you're logging miles.

The Best Nike Running Shorts for Women

Buying Guide

The Best Nike Running Shorts for Women

To help conquer any run, a pair of running shorts should be lightweight and high-performing while also comfortable and versatile. Check out Nike women's running shorts—which are both.

How to Find the Best Neutral Running Shoes For You

Buying Guide

How to Find the Best Neutral Running Shoes for You

Choosing the right running shoe doesn't have to be intimidating. Here's what to know about neutral running shoes—and if they're a match for your needs.