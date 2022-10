This Air Jordan 4 arrives infused with a colour scheme made famous by the Air Max 95. A gradient range of greys grace the shoe's upper, giving way to a matte black finish on the outsole. Neon hits of Volt on the tongue, eyelets, insole and sole are combined with suede overlays and spotted laces to extend the theme. Reflective-design Nike Air branding on the heel emphasises the style's OG inspiration.