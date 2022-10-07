PG 6
Keep Rising with comfort in your game
Paul George is always striving to be better, always pushing to do more. The ultimate two-way player, PG is as relentless on defense as he is on offense. To be dominant at both ends of the court he needs to be comfortable no matter what direction he’s playing in. Designed with Nike’s innovative React Foam technology, the PG 6 gives George the cushioning he needs to last all four quarters. Lightweight and responsive, it’s the perfect shoe for anyone determined to raise their game.
PG 6
React Foam Midsole
Made from Nike’s groundbreaking React Foam, the midsole in the PG 6 gives players a cloud-like underfoot feel with distinct responsiveness so they can play harder for longer.
Locked In
The forefoot arch wrap locks your foot into the plush upper, so you play with confidence while your feet feel like they’re in the clouds.
Full Court Traction
The unique traction pattern on the PG 6’s outsole was created with George’s multi-directional style in mind. The combination of the React Foam midsole and the grippy outsole creates a piston-like effect that lets you confidently change direction and stay ahead of the play.
