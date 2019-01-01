LeBron 13
Unstoppable Explosiveness
The LeBron 13 is lighter, leaner, and more explosive than ever.
LeBron 13
LeBron James needs a shoe that can stand up to his powerful playing style. That means ultra-responsive cushioning, lock-down support and protection from the rigors of the game.
Flexible Support
A one-piece sleeve made of breathable mesh offers sock-like comfort, flexibility, and zoned support for superior lockdown.
Zoned Protection
Hyperposite material on the toe, midfoot and collar provides zoned protection where LeBron needs it most
Responsive Cushioning
Four low-profile Nike Zoom Air units deliver incredibly responsive cushioning to power LeBron’s every move.
“
I’m always striving to get better in every aspect of my game. I make the same high demand of my shoes
LeBron James
Behind the Design
Lighter and Leaner – Just Like LeBron
For his latest signature shoe, LeBron wanted to build on what he started with the 12: a process of eliminating the excess. It’s the same thing he did during a recent offseason by overhauling his diet and his training regimen—dropping significant weight without sacrificing an ounce of strength. After a grueling 82-game season, the lighter LeBron 13 adds up to fresher legs when it counts the most.
Making it His Own
Most people think of 13 as an unlucky number. But LeBron has never really relied on luck. For a kid from Akron, Ohio, who’s made it to the top of the game, it’s always been about hard work and perseverance. Design tributes to LeBron’s journey include a crossed-out ‘XIII’ in back and the word ‘Akronite’ on the outsole—subtle reminders to honor your roots and make your own fate.