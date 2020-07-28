What to Know About Training on Keto

Can Fat Fuel a Workout?

When it comes to training on keto, the reviews are … mixed. One small 2020 study on women found that those on an eight-week keto diet increased their strength for a back squat but not a bench press, while women on a higher-carb plan actually saw improvements in both. In another small study published in "Metabolism: Clinical and Experimental", endurance athletes who adapted to a keto diet and, consequently, lost fat over 12 weeks sprinted with more power and maintained more endurance than those who ate more carbs. It's a logical result: When you lower your body fat so that a higher percentage of your weight is muscle, you can become more powerful, stronger and faster.



In a separate study published in "The Journal of Physiology", elite endurance athletes on keto improved their VO2 max, a measure of how much oxygen a person can use during intense exercise. But they also needed more oxygen to perform, which, in effect, negated those benefits, says study author Louise Burke, PhD, the chief of nutrition strategy at the Australian Institute of Sport. That's because it takes more oxygen to turn fat, versus carbs, into energy, she says. And another study in the "Journal of the American College of Sports Medicine" found that when keto runners tried to dial up their intensity, they actually ran 5 percent slower, likely because fat isn't as helpful as carbs are in supporting muscle contractions.



That doesn't mean you're totally screwed if you love cardio and want to try keto. Burke notes that most research shows that for low- or moderate-intensity exercise, being on the diet shouldn't negatively affect performance, though it shouldn't positively affect it either. It's when you go long or hard that your training might suffer. That's why for athletes who want the best of both worlds, Burke suggests experimenting with a slightly higher carb count a few times a week before higher-intensity sessions—think having berries with your eggs and avocado. But she recommends doing so only once you've figured out whether you'll stay in ketosis (everyone differs, and you can tell with ketone strips).