What to Eat to Feel and Look Your Best

Try this super-simple system that's 100% personalised to what, and how, you like to eat.

When we think about eating healthily, rule-based diets come to mind. You know the type: "Don't eat this!" and "Do eat that". Often, these diets focus on macronutrients (prescribing how much fat and protein to have versus how many carbs), or they focus on specific foods groups (say, telling you to load up on veggies and avoid grains).

These prescriptive, restrictive diets aren't inherently bad. But they focus on the crowd, not the person, says Brian St. Pierre, a coach at Precision Nutrition, a company that designs wellness programmes for elite and everyday athletes. "Rule-based diets work for some people, but not for everybody", says St. Pierre. He and the experts at Precision Nutrition advocate a different, personalised approach, called the red-yellow-green system.

Red represents the stop-and-consider foods—maybe they're super indulgent, or they make you feel physically or mentally bad after eating them. Yellow represents foods with some kind of contextual condition. You only eat these when you're celebrating, or during the festive season. Green foods are any-time, anywhere, these-foods-will-always-make-me-feel-good fare.

"The colour designations are different for everyone", says Krista Scott-Dixon, Director of Curriculum at Precision Nutrition and a nutrition educator with 20 years of experience. "For instance, I have ice cream in my freezer, and it's been there for six months; I don't crave it. But someone else might crave ice cream so much, they can't control themselves around it. Just having it in the house means it's going to get gobbled up in five minutes, and the person will likely feel guilty afterwards. That's a red light".