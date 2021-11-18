What Is Tower Running?

The best way to train for a tower run is (not surprisingly) to run or walk up the stairs. So, the first step in your training programme will be to find a good set of stairs where you can complete workouts. Apartment buildings and office towers are great options. If you don't have access to one of those buildings, consider finding a football pitch at a secondary school or university near your home and train on the stands.

Tower-Run Training

You won't want to start your training by hitting the stairs hard, especially if you are a beginner. Start slowly and increase gradually. Runners can insert stair climbing into their training routine instead of hill climbing. So they might run the stairs once or twice a week at a volume and intensity that is challenging but not overwhelming.

When Sproule is training for a race, he tailors his programme to the specific climb event. Some tower events are very short (taking less than five minutes to finish), while some take slightly longer. For the ESBRU, he trains on stairs twice a week with a goal of doing short, high-speed intervals. For example, he might repeat segments climbing 10 storeys 10 times and repeat the sequence several times for a total workout volume of 200–300 storeys.

In terms of pace, Sproule describes tower running as more of a "fast hike" than a run. He says that pacing is the key to finishing well, and that the worst thing you can do is go out too fast. "It takes a lot of confidence to pace yourself properly", he says, referring to the fact that many runners sprint at the start of the race and may pass you as a result. But he says that it is much smarter to try for even, steady splits until you are at least halfway to the top and then increase speed if you have more to give.

6 Tower-Running Tips

Get ready for race day by preparing yourself with these tips:

Skip the downhill. When you're training to run up stairs, running down stairs provides little benefit. It will slow you down and can put extra wear and tear on your knees. Instead, run up, take the lift down and repeat (if possible).

Learn to use the handrails. Give yourself as much assistance as possible by using the handrails on the way up. Top-ranked female tower runner Suzy Walsham says in Men's Running magazine that she runs two stairs at a time, using the handrails to help her up.

Practise breathing. Stair climbing is intense and your breathing will become deep and laboured. During training, try to find a breathing rhythm that allows you to stay dialled in for the short duration of the race. Some experts advise that you focus on a long vigorous exhale and make the inhale shorter.

Know the race-day logistics. Do some research and find out how many storeys your event will be, and build your training around your specific event. Sproule suggests that your stair-training days should last about 30 percent longer than your predicted time on race day. Also, bear in mind that stairs in commercial buildings are taller than they are in residential buildings. So if you are training in an apartment building, climbing 50 flights may take slightly longer in a corporate tower.

Use the gym for strength training. On your non-stair-training days, you'll want to do some strength training to build strength and endurance. Exercises such as squats, lunges and planks can go a long way to enhancing your tower run power. But skip the stair-climbing machines unless it is an easy day. These machines don't teach you the technical aspects of tower running, such as turning properly, using the handrails or pacing yourself.