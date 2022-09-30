Rucking: The Risks, Benefits and How to Do It

Since rucking involves walking, it qualifies as cardio exercise. But the addition of a weighted pack takes the intensity to a new level.

"The load significantly increases the difficulty by causing muscles to work harder to maintain your pace—similar to the effect of walking or running uphill versus walking or running on level ground", Rob Shaul, CSCS, said.

That extra effort will have your heart and lungs working hard, making rucking an effective activity for building aerobic fitness. In fact, healthy men (i.e. men who haven't been diagnosed with a chronic condition) saw significant improvements in maximal oxygen uptake or VO2 max—a common measure of aerobic fitness—following a 10-week rucking programme, according to a 2019 study in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research.

Carrying a weighted pack also turns an ordinary walk into a strength exercise. Practically every muscle—from your shoulders to your feet—is involved, said Stew Smith, CSCS, a military fitness training coach and former Navy SEAL.

The glutes, hips, quads, hamstrings, calves, shins and feet are responsible for the walking motion. However, you also need tremendous strength in the lower back, neck and shoulders to brace against the load, Smith said. In short, rucking is a serious total-body workout.

