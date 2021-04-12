Trainer Joelle D’Fontaine On Why Everyone Should Dance

Dance is about more than just moving your body—it's about moving your soul. Nike trainer and choreographer Joelle D'Fontaine learnt that first-hand when he more or less fell into a dancing gig at a gay nightclub, then fell so in love with the art form that he quit his desk job and put his (seemingly endless) energy into teaching dance full-time. In this episode of "Trained", Jaclyn Byrer, a certified personal trainer, nutrition coach and behaviour change specialist helping lead the charge on wellness and fitness at Nike, keeps the mic warm while host Ryan Flaherty is on paternity leave. She chats with the founder of the At Your Beat dance studio about how we can use dance to clear away anxiety, connect with our bodies and just enjoy being alive. And Joelle has advice for dancers and non-dancers alike on what we can do to diversify fitness.