The No-Sweat Approach to Caring for Dirty Workout Clothes

When you give your all to a workout, you can expect immediate benefits, like reduced anxiety and better sleep.But you should also expect to take home a set of sweaty, smelly workout clothes in need of serious attention.That's especially true if you wear workout clothing made from high-performance fabrics like moisture-wicking synthetics, which require special care in the wash.

Here's how to keep your workout wear extra clean, including tips for how best to care for your clothes in the laundry.