Seven-Minute Family Workout

By Nike Training
Try this family-friendly workout to keep their energy up.
With so much time spent indoors lately, probably slouched in front of screens, it's important to give kids time to stretch, move and play. Here is a family-friendly workout you can try with your kiddos to keep their energy up.
Kids' bodies need to move after hours studying or scrolling in front of screens, and kids know better than anyone how to play. So why not grab them as your workout partner and move together?
Detox from Your Desks
This 7-minute total body loosener is made to detox our bodies from being slumped at a desk. So if the kids in your life have been spending more time than usual with their screens, pull them onto their feet and hit play.
For an extra bit of fun, why not challenge them to balance for longer during the Knee Hugs? Whoever topples over first has to do another round! Whoever stays standing the longest can suggest an extra move for the whole family to do!
For more games and activities to keep the kids moving, search "For the Whole Family" on the NTC App.