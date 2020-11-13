How to Use Your Five Senses for Faster Recovery

See Earth Tones

Research suggests that colour can actually influence pain and emotional states, with "red being the worst", says Lakhan. The theories range, but Lakhan says it's likely because red is the biological caution signal (think blood and poisonous plants), so it might stimulate the fight-or-flight response. On the flip side, blues, greens and neutral colours remind us of nature and can therefore be soothing. A review published in "SAGE Journals" found that blue can help lower blood pressure. You could go so far as to paint the walls of your home gym a sky- or sea-inspired hue, or you could simply purchase a yoga mat in that colour.



Then there's décor. "Having plants in your environment can positively impact your recovery because they can emit therapeutic light waves", says Lakhan. In fact, simply having pictures of nature in your space can help. In a study by Gregory Watts, PhD, a professor of environmental acoustics at the University of Bradford in the United Kingdom, wall art featuring outdoor scenes reduced anxiety and increased tranquillity for people in a health centre's waiting room. The combo could also help lower heart rate and blood pressure, contributing to a faster recovery time.