Reframe Your Self-Talk

"Imagine if after a really bad game or poor performance, your self-talk was all negative, spiralling you into a pit of shame, criticism and self-loathing", she says. Same goes for when you fall off the wagon in other ways, like missing a workout or eating something you regret. If you tell yourself you're the worst and you're never going to succeed, it's not very motivating to get back at it. Negative self-talk makes you feel so badly about yourself that you don't want to try again, so it ends up pushing you even further from your goals.



In her research, Duckworth has found a two-part strategy for positive self-talk that gets you back on track. The first part is mindful acceptance: Without judgement or blame, just acknowledge the imperfection—for example, saying I slept through yesterday's workout. The second part is self-compassion. For this step, "think of what your mum, your best friend or anyone who loves you might say about your misstep", advises Duckworth. Their narrative would be "compassionate, loving, positive and understanding", while still not letting you off the hook. It also should include a prompt of "what you can learn from it and how you plan to do better next time". Then try saying it to yourself. In practice, that might sound like: I'm disappointed I skipped yesterday's workout, but it's just one time, and I've been great about moving in the direction of my goals. Tomorrow I'm going to set the alarm 10 minutes earlier, so that if I snooze once, I still have time to do the workout. Now that's a gritty person who is going to rebound quickly and get back to business.