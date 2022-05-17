Never Done Inspiring: Ad Revolution

In the early days of the company, many at Nike bristled at the notion of conventional advertising, soulless placements that served only to sell a product. What if there was a way to experiment, to try new things, to let left-field ideas run wild, to dream crazy? And what if our athletes got to tell these stories themselves?



In that spirit, we've re-imagined some of our most famous ads to meet the new vanguard of sport, featuring Nike creators and athletes like Naomi Osaka, Sky Brown, Sam Kerr, Marcus Rashford, Feng Chen Wang, Eliud Kipchoge and Giannis Antetokounmpo. This project infuses new life into classic campaigns, enabling our modern roster of personalities to put their own signature spin on some of our most famous ads of all time.