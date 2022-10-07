How to Use a Compression Sleeve

A compression sleeve is a tight, elasticised band of fabric commonly worn on the legs or arms to improve blood flow.

Specifically, athletes often wear sleeves on their calves, elbows, knees or ankles.

You pull the sleeve on much like a pair of socks or gloves and get it into the intended position, smooth against your skin.Unlike socks, though, compression sleeves are designed with a compression gradient that encourages blood flow back to the heart.