How Should Running Shoes Fit?

If you're going to a shop to try on running shoes, be sure to wear the same sweat-wicking running socks you'll wear for your workout, since the socks you wear will impact the fit of the shoe.

You should also shop later in the day, since your feet will swell as the day wears on. Head to the shop in the evening (when your feet are likely to be at their largest) to try on several different pairs.

But don't rely on the initial feel of the shoe—always take the shoes for a test run on a treadmill or the pavement outside the shop. You'll get a better sense of how comfortably the shoes fit if you take them for a jog.

Don't expect your running shoes to break in or stretch and become more comfortable. You should choose a pair that fits well from the moment you put them on.