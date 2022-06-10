Running After Eating: How Long Should You Wait?

There is no scientific evidence that running (or participating in any vigorous exercise) after eating is dangerous to your health. So, does that mean you can run on a full stomach? Yes. The question is, do you want to run on a full stomach? The answer is, probably not.



The problem is that both digestion and exercise require increased blood flow. After eating, blood flow is directed to the internal organs, primarily the digestive organs, so that your body can process food. Studies suggest that this increase in blood flow reaches its maximum after 20 to 40 minutes and lasts for about one and a half to two hours.



But when you start to exercise, that blood flow is diverted to your working muscles to deliver the oxygen and fuel that they need. This leaves your digestive organs without the blood flow that they need to process food.



According to a 2017 position statement published by the International Society of Sports Nutrition (ISSN), eating shortly before exercise can overwhelm the digestive system and potentially lead to cramping and discomfort once exercise begins. You may also experience bloating, nausea or sluggishness if you run after you eat.



Since this is a common issue, there are a few popular and highly generalised rules that are widely repeated in running circles regarding running after a meal. The guidelines depend on the size of the meal you consume.

After a large meal (usually about 600 calories or more), wait 3–4 hours before running

(usually about 600 calories or more), wait 3–4 hours before running After a small meal (usually about 300–400 calories), wait 1–2 hours before running

(usually about 300–400 calories), wait 1–2 hours before running After a snack (usually 100–200 calories), wait about an hour before running

While these are smart rules to use as a starting point, not every runner should adhere to them. The ISSN guidelines and previous research generally support these ideas, but study authors are often quick to point out that pre-exercise meal timing should be tailored to the individual athlete because each person's tolerance is different.