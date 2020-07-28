Fun Family Yoga Flow

By Nike Training
Get the family together to stretch out the tension with this kid-friendly flow.
If you want kids to try new things, we know it helps to make them fun. That's why in this Family Flow we're bringing the family together for some stretching and breathing by making it fun for the kiddos. Let's get started.
This yoga workout is made to calm and soothe the entire family. It's all about breathing with every move, so each member can find that bit of zen amongst the chaos.
Breeeeeeathe Out
If you already practise yoga then you know that breathing is crucial to relaxing deeper into your stretches. For this workout, we want to make it an important part of the fun too. With every breath in, your body should be stretching upwards and outwards and reaching to its furthest point, whilst with every breath out, it should be relaxing and succumbing to the move.
Let's Make it Audible
Tell the kids to say a silly word with every breath out. They must draw the word out for as long as possible, relaxing their body into the stretch as they "ooomm" the designated word. For example, as you breathe in downward dog, you all have to say "Sausage dooooooooog" with every out-breath. The person with the greatest lung capacity wins!