Athlete’s Cookbook: Colleen Quigley’s Aubergine Pizza

Preheat the oven to 500 degrees. Slice the aubergine into ¼-inch rounds or half moons. Sprinkle the slices with salt and lay them on a wire rack set over a baking tray or on a few sheets of kitchen paper, so the excess moisture can drain out. Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in the large frying pan over a medium-high heat, then add the kale and sauté, tossing with the tongs, for about 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Set the kale aside.



Spread the aubergine evenly on the baking tray, drizzle with olive oil and roast for 5 to 6 minutes, flipping halfway through. Meanwhile, sprinkle the flour on a clean surface. Spread the pizza dough out and, using your rolling pin and your hands, begin to work it into a 12-inch circle. Drizzle some olive oil on the pizza tray, carefully transfer the dough to the tray and drizzle olive oil on top.



Take the aubergine out of the oven. Dollop the ricotta onto the pizza dough. Lower the heat to 450. Top the pizza dough with the aubergine and kale, then season with salt and pepper. Using the wide side of your box grater or a mandolin, thinly slice the garlic. Top the pizza dough with the Asiago cheese.



Bake the pizza for 12 minutes. Top with the sliced garlic, crack the eggs over the top and bake for another 3 minutes or until the whites are cooked. Meanwhile, add the balsamic vinegar and brown sugar to the small pan and whisk over a medium-high heat until the mixture begins to thicken. Remove the pizza from the oven, drizzle with a spoonful of the balsamic reduction, sprinkle with nutritional yeast and finish with salt and pepper.