Football Stories: Asisat Oshoala

Asisat Oshoala
Read how Asisat Oshoala carved out her own path and broke from tradition to pursue football —winning the prize for best player at the U-20 Women’s World Championship in the process.
Asisat Oshoala. Striker, Nigerian. Born: 9 October, 1994.
Every day after school, Asisat played football in the streets of her hometown of Lagos, Nigeria. She and her friends would pass the ball back and forth, running towards their makeshift goals. When cars came, they scattered out of the way, then picked up right where they left off. Asisat would return home with bruises and skinned knees, but to her, there was nothing better than playing football.
Asisat’s parents weren’t supportive of her spending so much time on football, though. For a long time, Asisat convinced herself that the sport was not something she would make a career out of. But there was one person in her family who encouraged her to pursue football: her grandma. With Grandma on her side, Asisat continued to play.
“I want to create my own history.”
One day, Asisat played at a local football tournament. As usual, she brought her all to the pitch. A coach for one of the professional teams watched as she sent the ball sailing into the net over and over. He knew immediately she was a star.
“Would you like to train with us?”, the coach asked.
Asisat felt a pang in her heart. She wanted to, but she knew her parents would never approve. She had to say no.
Asisat continued to play on the side while studying at university. It wasn’t until her stunning performance in the U-20 Women’s World Championship that she realized she was good enough to be a professional footballer.
She was the highest goal scorer in the tournament! That night, she won the Golden Ball and Golden Boot trophies. Asisat never gave up and ultimately followed her heart where it told her to go.
Dear Rebels,
The bad game must not define you.
It should encourage you to do better.
Never allow a defeat you suffer define the kind of champion you are. Champions are always strong. They are powerful, exceptionally motivated.
Sometimes, we are discouraged because we don’t know how much potential we have gathered over the years. One thing I know is that you can fight your fear.
You can change the whole world with your courage. Be encouraged.
Never give up!
-Asisat Oshoala