Is a Vegan Diet Sustainable for Runners?

The German researchers recruited 76 male and female recreational runners. Each considered themselves either an omnivore (they eat food from plants and animals), lacto-ovo-vegetarian (they eat food from plants as well as eggs and dairy, but meat and fish are off limits), or vegan (nothing they eat comes from an animal source). The subjects performed a graded exercise test on a stationary bicycle to assess their maximum power output, a measure of how hard they can work for how long. After a 6-minute warm-up at 50 watts resistance, equivalent to about a one or two out of 10 in terms of effort, the resistance was increased by 16.7 watts per minute until the subject couldn't cycle any longer.



So which group performed better? All of the subjects reached exhaustion after about 20 minutes. In fact, the researchers determined that there were no differences in the max amount of effort omnivores, lacto-ovo-vegetarians and vegans could sustain.



"The exercise capacity of recreational runners is independent of diet if adequate energy and nutrient intake is guaranteed", says Josefine Nebl, a study author and postdoctoral researcher at the Institute of Food Science and Human Nutrition at Leibniz University, Hanover in Germany.