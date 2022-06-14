Family Roots Pushed Athlete and Model Amira Natanne to Chase Her Dreams

Now, Amira is figuring out her next moves and how to be intentional about her life, including her relationship with sports. Although she misses being a part of organised sports teams at times, her movement practice helps keep her grounded. She does some weightlifting at home, takes long walks and is about to start a 30-day yoga challenge. And, despite her self-proclaimed impatience, she is trying to incorporate meditation.



Inspired by her grandfather, her university coursework explored internal medicine and its impact on the marginalised bodies at the intersection of gender and race. She is passionate about reversing the high mortality rates for Black women during childbirth and has been thinking of channelling that energy by pursuing a doula certification to support mothers before, during and after giving birth. It's an area of importance that also hits home for her. "My mum has had five kids, and she's had four C-sections", Amira says.



The New York transplant believes her curiosity and relentlessness to ask questions, and the drive to do something about it are easily traced. She gets it from her family. "What I learnt from them was to be a community caretaker", Amira says. "My family took care of the community".