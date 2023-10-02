Nike. Just Do It

HOW TO SHOP NIKE IN NEW ZEALAND
Shop your favourite products at a Nike store near you. As a Nike Member you’ll have first and exclusive access to product, and unlock Member only offers and rewards in our Nike and Nike Value Stores.
Can’t get to one of our stores, or didn’t find what you were after? Across New Zealand we have a number of trusted stockists with both in-store and online shopping.
The Nike Community is here with resources to help you stay active and healthy.
Move with us in the Nike Run Club and Nike Training Club apps.
Nike Run Club
Let’s Run Together
The Nike Run Club App has everything you need to start running, keep running, and enjoy running more. Never laced up? We got you. Need a coach to keep pace or a friend to keep you company? We’re there. Want us to track your stats so you can track the scenery? No problem. Even if you don’t feel like running today, NRC has wellness tips to help you get ready for tomorrow. Start whenever and wherever you want — we’ll be right there with you.
Training For Every Body and Mind
The Nike Training Club app will make your fitness habits stick with quicker options, goal-setting tools, and new content daily. Strengthen your mindset and your muscles with free guidance from your favorite trainers, athletes, and wellness experts.
Coaching and Wellness
Inspiration and information to support your physical and mental wellbeing.