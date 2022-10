AIR MAX 1

WE LOVE NIKE

€97.97

Based in Tokyo, atmos has a true and organic connection to the sneaker community. Sneaker collectors themselves, atmos now honours collectors worldwide with the 'We Love Nike' Collection. Displayed over Nike's staple Air Max models, each shoe features a unique shoebox graphic throughout the upper. Seen here on the Air Max 1, the design also features a colourway and build that nods to an Air Max 1 icon of the past; the 1998 Air Max 1 SC in leather.