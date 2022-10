Sometimes seeing really is believing. That was certainly the case in '87 with the debut of the Air Max. It was the first shoe to let customers and athletes see Air technology at work with a visible, translucent air unit. Thirty years later, the Air Max 1 Anniversary shoe celebrates the sneaker that shined a light on Air and made it cool. It features the same design as the OG legend, updated with modern materials and a heritage University Blue colourway.