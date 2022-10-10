€250.00

When the lights go out, Travis Scott comes alive. In his latest collaboration with Jordan Brand, music's pre-eminent rager takes inspiration from the Air Jordan VI for a look that shines brightest when it's pitch black. On top of a glow-in-the-dark sole, a perforated reflective-design underlay beneath the olive suede upper shimmers and steals the spotlight when cameras flash. But there's one thing a camera's shutter can't capture: whatever you stash inside the small utilitarian pouch placed on the ankle.

Completing this special-edition AJ VI, the Houston native and record-label founder leaves his signature with "Cactus Jack" branding on the lace lock and right heel. Infrared accents, along with iconic Nike Air branding on the left heel, nod to the original AJ VI colourway, bringing a classic feel to Scott's newest Jordan Brand design.