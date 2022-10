AIR JORDAN VI

GATORADE

€225.00

The latest colourway for the Air Jordan VI is an homage to the 1991 'Like Mike' advert that captured a generation. It arrives in Gatorade green, dressed in suede from top to bottom. Details like a squeeze-bottle-inspired lace lock, sockliner graphic and embroidered "If I Could Be" detailing on the inside tongue complete the tribute.