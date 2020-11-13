The Beginner’s Guide to Yoga Inversions

While the literal definition—any yoga pose where your head is below your heart—might have been what you were looking for, Branden's perspective offers something that's arguably more important: a "why" for incorporating inversions into your practice.



On top of the positives that Collinsworth mentions, inversions offer powerful physical and physiological benefits as well. One pilot study published by BMC Research Notes showed that after an eight-week yoga programme that gradually increased the amount of time participants spent inverted from seven minutes to 20, most participants had significantly increased heart rate variability in the evenings. This means they spent more time in a parasympathetic state, or the body's rest-and-digest mode, where your heart rate, blood pressure and stress decrease, your muscles relax and your energy stores increase. Translation? Inversions can have a restorative effect on the automatic nervous system.