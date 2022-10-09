Nike Training Club App. Home Workouts & More

Join The You Can't Be Stopped Challenge

The Training Challenge is 20 workouts across five weeks. It’s five different Nike Trainers focusing on five different themes, from HIIT and dance, to yoga and weights.

Get Started
Turn staying in into your at-home advantage

We may be stuck indoors, but that doesn't mean we can't be active. We can move, sweat, get stronger and thrive. It’s time to go all-in by working out with NTC live in your living room. Over the coming weeks, we’ll provide you with workouts, nutrition advice and expert help, so we can all come back from this stronger than ever. Join in with a community of living room athletes.

Flexible Training Plans Tailored to You

Start training with a personal plan that guides you—while adjusting to your progress, schedule and other activities. With NTC, you get access to four 4–6 week training plans. Whether you have access to a full gym or are training from the comfort of your home, there's a routine that fits you and your schedule so that you can reach your goals.

Train the Way You Want

Energise your routine with our growing library of workouts led by our world-class Nike Master Trainers. With NTC, you get access to over 190 free workouts across strength, endurance, yoga and mobility targeting your abs, arms, shoulders, glutes and legs. Sessions range from 15–45 minutes and are designed to help you see and feel results.

Featured Workout Collections

Workout Collections offer a set of recommended workouts and guidance from our Nike Master Trainers. They are a great way to discover new workouts, try community favourites or simply find the right workout for you and your daily routine. Here's a few of our favourites.

Celebrate Your Achievements

Earn badges and trophies for reaching workout milestones like total workouts completed, workout frequency, weekly and monthly streaks, and more.

Tune in to the Podcast

Trained, a podcast from Nike, explores the cutting edge of holistic fitness through interviews and conversations with industry experts.

