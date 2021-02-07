The Paris Department was one of a series of events across the world celebrating creativity through the lens of Nike Air Max design. This day of classes and workshops, led by Nike designers and friends of the brand, aimed to inspire the younger generation of Parisian creators.



The participants were given the opportunity to work on a concept for their own Air Max design and then visualise their ideas on the spot using the materials and tools at their disposal.



In this episode of Access All Areas, Lou Matheron—winner of Paris On Air 2018—takes us behind the scenes of this exclusive event.