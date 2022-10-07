Look as opulent as you feel with this limited edition of the Air Max 1 '87. What makes it so premium? Think of elevated details with all-day comfort. A soft palette with dreamy textures. Gold hardware, metallic laces, embossed croc and full-grain leather. Like a luxury handbag for your feet, these kicks are an everyday essential on another level. Think refined versatility, one shoe from day to night. Classic Air Max cushioning with a luxe vibe and a chill attitude? Yes, please.

