Separate yourself from the competition in the AJ7 x Bephies Beauty Supply. Unapologetic, powerful and downright heat for the streets, this is founder Beth Birkett's transgressive take on a beloved hoops icon. The Huarache-inspired heel emblem nods to one of Birkett's fave sneakers, while transparent side vents bring fresh insight into cool. A mesh inner sleeve extends up over the ankle and a toggle cinch and embroidered accents finish the look. Branding and graphics celebrate women of colour, tapping into Birkett's design ethos of honouring the individual and involving community—a new definition of off-court style.

SKU: DR1485-168

Product Information:

Country of Origin: China

Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

Marketed by:

Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch

30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, 117440, Singapore

Net Quantity: 1 Pair