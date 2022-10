Set the gold standard with the Air Jordan 3. An all-time favourite, this fresh colourway adds to the legacy with shimmering hits of Metallic Gold against a heritage backdrop of Black and Cement Grey. Energetic Fire Red details heat up your look while a fleecy lining delivers extra warmth for the season. Of course, a hangtag certifies your place on the team—and the Sail midsole delivers a classic finish.

SKU: CK9246-067

Product Information:

Country of Origin: Viet Nam

Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

Marketed by:

Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch

30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, 117440, Singapore

Net Quantity: 1 Pair