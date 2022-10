Make your stride iconic with the Air Jordan 1 Low. Classic black and white leather get energised with a splash of Dark Powder Blue on the heel and outsole, while crafted details like the woven label, polyester tongue (with perfect shine) and Wings logo elevate the look and feel. Lace up and experience a legend.

SKU: CZ0775-104

Product Information:

Country of Origin: Vietnam

Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

Marketed by:

Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch

30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, 117440, Singapore

Net Quantity: 1 Pair