Elevate your style, soul and height with the brand-new Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low SE. It represents OG Air Jordan 1 heritage, but with a lift—a boost even—for your most confident stride. A foam midsole and cork sockliner deliver all-day lightweight comfort and durability for crushing your big goals all over town. On the upper, premium leathers and a crafted heel tab Wings logo help create a balance between casual wear and luxurious looks that's right for any room you step into. Find the perfect platform to express yourself in the Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low SE 'Bred'.
SKU: DQ1823-006
Product Information:
Country of Origin: Vietnam
Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer
Marketed by:
Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch
30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, 117440, Singapore
Net Quantity: 1 Pair