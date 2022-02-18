Elevate your style, soul and height with the brand-new Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low SE. It represents OG Air Jordan 1 heritage, but with a lift—a boost even—for your most confident stride. A foam midsole and cork sockliner deliver all-day lightweight comfort and durability for crushing your big goals all over town. On the upper, premium leathers and a crafted heel tab Wings logo help create a balance between casual wear and luxurious looks that's right for any room you step into. Find the perfect platform to express yourself in the Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low SE 'Bred'.

SKU: DQ1823-006

Product Information:

Country of Origin: Vietnam

Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

Marketed by:

Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch

30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, 117440, Singapore

Net Quantity: 1 Pair