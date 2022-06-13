Reveal what it means to be you. Celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community, the classic, all-white upper rubs away to unveil the vibrancy beneath. Because no two people are alike, the colour design you unveil is truly one of a kind. Customise it or let natural wear elevate the look—either way, we'll keep you comfortable with Zoom Air cushioning and an ultra-padded tongue. A stash pocket in the tongue lets you bring the essentials. Oh, and did we mention you can mix and match between blue, pink and white laces? The result: an all-encompassing and exciting look that's easy to style and wear.

SKU: DR4876-100