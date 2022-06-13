Reinvent what it means to be you. Celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community, these lightweight, durable sandals are ready for your next adventure. Vibrant details and colourful straps re-imagine the traditional rainbow design, while the paint-speckled, rugged outsole and plush cushioning let you go from streets to trails without pause. Continuing the outdoorsy theme, a Be True carabiner lets you carry what is meaningful to you about the LGBTQIA+ community. Strap in—the city, sand and mountains are calling.

SKU: DR4870-600