Silicone "Billie Eilish" graphics are printed on a mushroom-coloured heavyweight cotton fabric for soft warmth and a premium feel. The tee has a roomy fit and dropped shoulders for a relaxed look.

Product Information:

Country of Origin: Vietnam

Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

Marketed by:

Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch

30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, 117440, Singapore

Net Quantity: 1N