An all-new LeBron 19 is landing, and it's coming with a surprise. "The Map" showcases LeBron's world with a rub-off leather upper that reveals iconic moments from his dominant career and influential life. Bright colours (left/right independent) bring a coveted twist, harnessing LeBron's energetic and dynamic on-court game, while the graphic on the sockliner adds inspiration to every step. Bringing kingly comfort, the visible Max Air in the heel helps dissipate impact forces and a thick, responsive Zoom Air unit under the forefoot helps drive you down the court. Other details, like the micro-engineered blade pattern (inspired by LeBron's crown logo) on the outsole and branding on the tongue tie his latest signature look together.

