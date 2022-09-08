Cross continents and take your game beyond the seas with the third collaboration between TITAN & LeBron, a design that celebrates the passion for basketball in the Philippines. Inspired by the King's legacy of uplifting youth, the LeBron 19 Low 'Beyond the Seas' takes you to the heart of the Pinoy basketball community and is built to support those who truly love the game. Premium synthetic leather, airy knit on the sides and Metallic Gold accents (check out that slick hangtag) let you feel royal from Akron to Manila. Lace up, stretch the court and unleash your boundary-pushing game.

