"Follow your light" and let yourself shine from morning 'til night in Jordan slides infused with J Balvin's feel-good, jump for your dreams flavour. Super-cool Celestine Blue makes a perfect backdrop for the puffed-up panels and breezy cloud graphics on the strap. Rainbow detailing (plus J Balvin's signature smiley face logo) will steal the hearts of passersby. So slide in—then rock 'em after the sun goes down, 'cause the super-plush, glow-in-the-dark foam underfoot will make sure you keep standing out.

SKU: DR1330-413

Product Information:

Country of Origin: Vietnam

Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

Marketed by:

Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch

30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, 117440, Singapore

Net Quantity: 1 Pair