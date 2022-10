Dreams are meant to take you places. So is this cosy hoodie. Serving up J Balvin's signature sky's-the-limit style, the UV-reactive graphics let you transform your look in the light. The easy fit, highlighted by a tie-dye design and rainbow stitching, makes it a comfortable choice whatever the occasion.

Product Information:

Country of Origin: China

Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

Marketed by:

Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch

30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, 117440, Singapore

Net Quantity: 1N