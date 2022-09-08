What's your go-to? A fresh addition to the 23 Engineered line, the Granville Pro swoops in and delivers big on the concept of 24/7. Pairing innovation with off-court DNA, a soft Formula 23 midsole brings the comfort. The upper sports a throwback mix of materials inspired by MJ's university days, from classic suede to laser-cut textile and airy mesh. Exposed foam on the tongue and a sporty heel clip add retro-futuristic flair, while hidden details (check out the tongue label text and "23" moulded into the outsole) add clout. Whether you're chilling with friends, heading to the office or lacing up for a big night out—the Granville Pro has you covered.

