Combining high-end craft with high-tech features, the Jordan Delta 3 lets you rep courtside to club. With Formula 23 (Jordan's signature foam) underfoot, it delivers performance cushioning that's got you covered all day. Airy Ripstop lends technical appeal, while soft suede and organic design lines keep it classic and easy to style. Zonal mid-foot padding and a plush collar add that luxury feel which makes them ideal for—well, any time you want.

